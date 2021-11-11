YRMC to tighten visitor restrictions

Rise in cases leads to reduction in visitation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says it's raising its level of visitor restrictions in light of a recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Effective immediately, the adult acute care and ICU areas will only allow one pre-designated visitor per patient for the duration of their stay. Patients with coronavirus may have one pre-designated visitor for one hour per day.

Visiting hours will remain between 10:00 a.m. and 6 p.m. MST.

Inpatient visitation for labor and delivery, pediatrics, and the newborn intensive care unit will remain the same. Two pre-designated visitors, parents, or legal guardians will be allowed per patient.

One companion may accompany patients at YRMC's ambulatory and outpatient clinics. Two parents or guardians may accompany children at pediatric locations.

“As we continue to adapt to the ever-changing environment of COVID, YRMC is working to

maintain the ongoing safety of patients and staff, while recognizing the critical role of family

support during patient stays,” said Deb Aders, Chief Nursing Officer at YRMC. “We ask the

community to please partner with us in keeping our patients and staff safe.”

Masks are required at all YRMC locations. The hospital asks all visitors to remain masked at all times, to sanitize their hands, and to maintain social distancing. YRMC also asks people not to visit if they have symptoms of any illness.

For more information on the hospital's visitation policy, visit YRMC's website.