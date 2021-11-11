YRMC reports rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has disturbing news on the COVID-19 front. It says hospitalizations are on the rise once again.

This graph does a good job demonstrating the rise:

It starts in March of 2020, and shows a spike of around 180 hospitalizations in July of 2020.

The number of patients declined last summer, then spiked again around the holidays. We see a drop over the summer, followed by another holiday surge, followed by another summer dip.

Now hospitalizations are going the wrong direction again. 57 people are currently hospitalized. 48 are unvaccinated.

YRMC says its worrying because it's already seeing staffing shortages.