Texas mask mandate ban ruled a violation by judge

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A federal judge in Texas says Governor Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates in schools violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The judge made the ruling Wednesday, setting the stage for school districts in the state to decide whether they want to impose mask rules.

The ruling also prohibits Texas Attorney General from enforcing the Governor's order, which imposes a fine of up to $1,000 for any entity that issues a mask mandate.

