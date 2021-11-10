Kennedy Skate Park to undergo remodeling

The park hasn't been renovated since 2008, but that will be changing soon, and local skaters can give the city their input 13 - On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local skaters in Yuma are currently limited to just one park. However, that park will soon be getting a major facelift.



Kennedy skate park opened in 2000, and 21 years later, local skaters are ready for some new features. The park will soon look very different. It's getting a makeover thanks to the city’s capital improvement program. At over 35,000 square feet, the park is spacious, but currently offers limited options. For local skaters like Raymond Contreras, he’d like to see the park remodeled to attract skaters from outside the area.



“Maybe new people would come here and we’d see people that aren’t from Yuma, and we’d have more of a space to do what we want to do and what we love doing here,” Contreras said.



On Thursday night, community members got together to voice what they’d like added. Xiomara Avalos, who does both roller skating and skateboarding, says that she is looking forward to repairs and features that will invite beginners to the park.



“Fixing the cracks, just smoother concrete in general and also out here they’re displaying pump tracks which is gonna help a lot of new beginners, I had to learn the hard way just falling and trying to make do with the current skate park,” Avalos said.



Plenty of people like Avalos came out to the open house, where they got to vote for which potential designs they liked best. Community engagement on the park is something that Yuma parks and recreation director Jason Nau says was vital for the project.



“Being able to be here and see this community impact and input to be able to have roughly 100 people here tonight lets us know that the community wants it they’re excited about it and they have something to say,” Nau said.

For some of the skaters who have been using the park a bit longer, like Nicholas Meza, he’s excited to see younger skaters unlock their full potential with a better setup.



“For me it would really mean a lot because growing up here skating, and all the youth that I see around here skating, there’s so much potential for them to grow and to achieve a lot more than we realize,” Meza said.



Once remodeled the park is sure to attract more than just skaters as the goal is to add features for BMX bikes and scooters.

If you weren't able to make Thursday's meeting you can still voice your opinion on what to include in the remodel using the city's online survey tool here.

