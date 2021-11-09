HUD Deputy Secretary to deliver COVID-19 relief to tribal communities

Tribes to receive millions in relief

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman will hold a virtual press conference on Wednesday, November 10.

The virtual conference is set to announce $73.9 million in funding for 68 tribal communities through the use of the Indian Community Block Grant-American Rescue Plan.

These funds will be used to help tribal communities by creating housing developments and economic opportunities.