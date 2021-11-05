National scam reaches Yuma, fire departments promote caution

Collection of warnings from firefighters across the country

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new scam circulating the nation targets people who may want to support their local firefighters.

The Yuma Fire Department chimed in Friday confirming Yumans have received these texts messages.

⚠️ We have received word that across the country people are receiving texts about buying T-shirts from their local Fire Departments. We are told this is a scam and not to click on the link or try to purchase these products. Locally some Yumans have also received these texts!!! ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ivt06wTMVN — Yuma Fire Department (@YumaFireDept) November 5, 2021

Firefighters from Massachusetts Fire District 7 helped get the topic trending Wednesday. They responded to the Auburn Fire Rescue Department social media warning.

If you receive a text message advertising shirts similar to this, it's a SCAM. Several departments have been targeted. https://t.co/yLmrTbNuTv — MA Fire District 7 (@MAFireDistrict7) November 3, 2021

The Conchise County Fire & Incident for Southeastern Arizona shared Thursday, "It has been brought to many departments attention that there is a website and text being sent out advertising shirts in support of different fire departments from around Arizona and even nationwide. If you submit an order, your bank account will be hacked."

It followed up on Friday with a secondary warning as well.

Firefighters in Scottsdale, Arizona also warned the public Friday. They have advised locals to not click on anything and immediately delete the texts.