News
By
Published

Arizona mother of decapitated children charged in their killings

Police act quick once charges are finally filed against her

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - An Arizona woman whose two children were found decapitated at the family's Lancaster home in California last year has finally been arrested in Tucson and charged with murder.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, police arrested Natalie Brothwelll Tuesday, just one day after prosecutors filed charges against her.

The 44-year-old faces two counts, each for murder and felony child endangerment.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirms deputies are holding her at the Pima County Jail. She awaits extradition to California.

Brothwelll's husband, Maurice Taylor, was formally charged with decapitating the couple's 13-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.

Police have yet to reveal her exact role in the slayings.

