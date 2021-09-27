Sen. Kelly makes statement on government and economic recovery

News

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sept. 27, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly released a statement regarding the legislation to keep the federal government open, as well as ensuring the government meets financial obligations and providing relief.

“I’m really disappointed by this vote," began Sen. Kelly. "Partisan politics getting in the way of the Senate moving forward with its basic responsibility to keep the government’s doors open is everything that is wrong with Washington. Arizona families pay their bills on time every day – DC should as well. I’ll continue working to keep the government open to serve our state and prevent a devastating default that would hamper our economic recovery.”