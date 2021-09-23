Skip to Content
How one farmer is growing pumpkins for peace

(NBC News, KYMA) - What's pink, edible, and grown to help support breast cancer research?

That would be Porcelain Doll Pumpkins.

Pat White has been growing the gourds for five years in Palmyra, Maine.

White says he saw pink pumpkin seeds in the catalog one year, and wanted to see if they would grow in Maine.

White sells his pumpkins for $5 each, and donates all the funds raised to Champion the Cure - all the money will go toward cancer treatment and research.

