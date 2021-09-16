Yuma woman jailed on $1.2 million bail

News

Suspect faces a dozen charges including sexual abuse, aggravated assault, and attempted murder

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma woman sits behind bars on more than a million dollars bail facing a dozen felony charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and sexual abuse.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) confirms 18-year-old Aliza Vivianna Ramirez-Granillo is being held on a $1.2 million dollar bond.

The majority of charges she faces stem from incidents on September 1. They include three counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, one count of drive-by shooting, three counts of endangerment, and three counts of second-degree murder.

YCSO says deputies arrested Ramirez-Granillo on September 14, and charged her with two additional counts of sexual abuse.

At this time the Sheriff's Office is releasing no other details on the case. KYMA.com will continue to follow this story and bring you additional details as soon as we learn more.