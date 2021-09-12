Vehicle collision in Somerton; two dead

News

Deaths and critical conditions for those in the accident

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton/ Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) responded to a vehicle collision which occurred at Sept. 11, at 6:36 a.m.

The accident happened at County 12th & Avenue G, between a full-sized pickup truck and a mid-size sedan, which took heavy damage from the head on collision.

Two male individuals within the sedan showed no signs of life when the SCFD arrived and were later pronounced dead by SCFD paramedics. The driver was identified as Jesus Aceves, 29, and the passenger was Uriel Sicarios, 18.

Next of kin notifications have been.

The pickup truck held 4 male occupants, and the driver had to be extracted then transported to YRMC by ambulance. He had life threatening injuries, while the other three individuals were in non-critical conditions.

The Yuma County Sheriff Office is investigating the accident, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this case.