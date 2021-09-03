COVID-19 factors into California recall election

News

Critics claim Newsom's plan hurt businesses statewide, Valley residents weigh in - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Gov. Gavin Newsom's handling of the coronavirus was among the main motivators of the recall election he faces on September 14.

Many of Newsom's opponents blame his executive orders for hurting businesses statewide during the pandemic. Some even claim he only loosened COVID-19 restrictions after the Secretary of State certified recall petitions, and allowed the election to move forward. Although, California Department of Public Health Department records show cases statewide were declining at the end of June, when the recall was scheduled. At the same time, records show, vaccinations were on the rise.

Still, some Valley residents tell News 11's Wiley Jawhary, Newsom lifted restrictions too late. Supporters, however, are quick to come to the governor's defense.

Chris Stampolis is an Imperial Valley resident who served on the National Democratic Committee from 2000-2016 as a secretary for the western states.

“What is it that you actively want him to do to stop COVID in California? I’ve heard none of his critics introduce an alternative plan to stop COVID,” he said.

Stampolis admits, Newsom has made some missteps, but he doesn't believe any rise to the level of recall. But, of course, not everyone agrees with that.

Today on News 11's Early Edition, Wiley Jawhary talks to Valley residents about the recall and Newsom's handling of the pandemic.

For continuing coverage of the call election, visit our Politics page, for profiles of the candidates, and information for voters.