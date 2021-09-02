Dove hunting season brings $1 million boost to local economy

News

Hunters coming to the area don't just bring their guns, they bring their wallets too, and it's benefitting local businesses - Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While dove hunters are out preparing for their hunts, local businesses are also preparing - preparing for the boost in business that comes with this time of year.

When dove hunting season comes around, it draws visitors from all over the country. In fact, Visit Yuma tells 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez more than 10,000 people are in town for the hunt.

Local businesses are reaping the rewards of people coming here, as over $1 million dollars are expected to be spent by hunters while in Yuma.

Amber Scarsella, marketing and brand manager for Visit Yuma, says restaurants and hotels are the businesses that earn the most during the season.

"All of our restaurants, especially here downtown because a lot of our hotels are downtown, our local businesses really see an uptick in the service that they are providing to all of our visitors so it’s a really great thing for Yuma,” Scarsella said.

Brownie's Cafe is among those restaurants reaping the rewards. Assistant manager, Jonathan Brooks, says that the boost the hunters give is helping Yuma to grow as a city.

“Oh it’s great, it helps businesses out, it brings more attention to Yuma, our little town, well not so little, it seems like it’s growing bigger and bigger every year," Brooks said.

"It keeps all the businesses running and you know it keeps jobs in the workplace.”

The local economy won’t have to wait long for another boost either, because a similar uptick is expected for the next hunting season in November.