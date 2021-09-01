Dove hunting season kicks off in the Desert Southwest

News

The annual tradition brings both hunters and a boost to the local economy - Luis Lopez reports

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Hunters are officially taking aim. With September 1st marking the start of dove hunting season, they're happy to be back.

In Somerton, people gathered out in open fields over by E. County 19th St. Shotguns could be heard from all over, all if them trying to hit one of the many doves that were flying around.

To get ready for the day, many hunters got up early, like Kim Brett, who started at 4:30 a.m.

Brett says that he was happy to see everyone out there doing what they love

“Its enjoyable, you can see all the people, you know it’s a good group of people I’ve seen down through here, nobody’s got mad at each other, you know I mean they all share the same interest,” Brett said.

Others, like Larry Mullins, felt the same way, saying that he enjoys the social aspect of coming out just as much as shooting

“It’s more a social shooting than it is hunting, I mean you’re just standing there trying to shoot, you’re not out chasing something, everybody comes over here there’s people around, it’s just something you do every year you know,” Mullins said.

Hunters can start shooting from 30 minutes before sunrise, all the way up until sunset.

The season will continue until September 15th.

Tonight at 10, hunters tell us just how much they had to prepare for this year.