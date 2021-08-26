Governor Ducey names new interim AZDHS Director

News

Announcement comes as Dr. Cara Christ takes on new role at Blue Cross Blue Shield

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R - Ariz.) announced the new interim Director for the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS).

Dr. Don Herrington will take on the role as the state's top doctor, after Dr. Cara Christ, the former Director, took on another role at Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Dr. Herrington is a 21 year veteran with AZDHS, and was formerly the Deputy Director for planning and operations.

Dr. Richard Carmona was also named as the Senior Adviser on Public Health Emergency, and is expected to lead a statewide effort to boost vaccine awareness.