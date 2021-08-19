Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 5:53 PM

Sentencing for convicted gang member delayed

Court notes psychological evaluation results still pending

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man recently convicted on multiple charges of gang activity and assault had his sentencing delayed for at least another month.

A jury found 26-year-old Luis German Juarez guilty on two gang-related charges, as well as two counts of aggravated assault in May.

This after police said he and another man opened fire on three Yuma police officers in August of 2018.

During the trial, Juarez also faced three counts of attempted first-degree murder, but he was not found guilty on those counts.

On Thursday, Juarez was set to face sentencing but the court noted he had just received a psychological evaluation and they will now wait for those results.

He'll be back in court next month. 

Crime / Top Stories / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Adonis Albright

Adonis Albright first found his passion in local news as a production assistant in San Diego after getting his Bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University.

You can catch Adonis reporting on KYMA at 5 and 6 p.m., as well as behind the desk on Fox9 at 9 p.m.

If you have a great story idea, you can reach him at adonis.albright@kecytv.com.

Ernesto Romero

Ernesto Romero is an Emmy award-winning news director and native of Yuma, Arizona.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content