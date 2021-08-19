Sentencing for convicted gang member delayed

News

Court notes psychological evaluation results still pending

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man recently convicted on multiple charges of gang activity and assault had his sentencing delayed for at least another month.

A jury found 26-year-old Luis German Juarez guilty on two gang-related charges, as well as two counts of aggravated assault in May.

This after police said he and another man opened fire on three Yuma police officers in August of 2018.

During the trial, Juarez also faced three counts of attempted first-degree murder, but he was not found guilty on those counts.

On Thursday, Juarez was set to face sentencing but the court noted he had just received a psychological evaluation and they will now wait for those results.

He'll be back in court next month.