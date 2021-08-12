Border Patrol prevents convicted sex offenders from reentering the U.S.

News

Both suspects previously deported

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents say they have once again stopped some convicted criminals from getting back into the U.S. illegally. This time agents say they stopped two convicted sex offenders.

The first bust happened Tuesday afternoon when agents apprehended an undocumented migrant who'd crossed into the U.S. through the Jacumba Wilderness area near Ocotillo. A background check revealed a conviction for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, and for violating a restraining order. He'd also been deported previously.

Then, early Wednesday morning, agents picked up another individual in the desert east of Calexico. Agents say his background check revealed both a lengthy criminal and immigration history. They say 43-year-old Santiago Echeverria-Gutierrez has a conviction for sex with a minor, and a number of convictions for driving under the influence. Agents say Echeverria-Gutierrez also had multiple deportations.

Both men will be processed to face federal prosecution.

Since the start of the 2021 fiscal year in October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested or removed 37 individuals either convicted of, or wanted for, sexual offenses.