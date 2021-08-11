IID warns of new phone scam targeting customers

News

Investigators asking customers for any info to help shut down scam calls

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) is warning customers of a new scam with threats of cutting off your power if you don't pay up.

In a statement Wednesday, the IID said scammers have been using a fake number which seems legitimate to target customers, and so far it's been working.

Roughly 15-20 customers a day have been contacting the IID to make sure their power will stay on.

"We appreciate our customers who care about their electric service and are trying to take action," said Marcy Rivera, who leads the district's Claims and Investigations Unit. "But customers who are concerned about their electric account need to directly connect with the district's Customer Call Center where our representatives are ready and able to help."

The rule of thumb is if the call sounds suspicious, it most likely is.

Investigators have notified law enforcement and are asking customers to provide any information that can help shut down the scam calls.

The Call Center can be reached toll free at 1-800-303-7756 or locally at 1-760-335-3640. Please have your account information handy when you do. Customers can speak with a representative about the status of their bill and report any problems or concerns. More information can be found on the IID's website.