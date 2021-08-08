Kofa High School reopens after A/C malfunction
Now ready to start new school year
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa High School (KHS) had to unexpectedly close their campus Friday after the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system malfunctioned.
Chief Communications Officer for the Yuma Union High School District #70 Eric Patten confirms that KHS will reopen Monday, August 9.
First period is set to begin at 7:45 a.m.
