Kofa High School reopens after A/C malfunction

Now ready to start new school year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa High School (KHS) had to unexpectedly close their campus Friday after the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system malfunctioned.

Chief Communications Officer for the Yuma Union High School District #70 Eric Patten confirms that KHS will reopen Monday, August 9.

First period is set to begin at 7:45 a.m.