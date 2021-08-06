Skip to Content
Kofa High School closed Friday, August 6 due to HVAC problem

Plans to reopen Monday, August 9

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – Due to a malfunction with the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system on campus, Kofa High School announces it will be closed all day Friday.

Yuma Union High School District maintenance staff is currently working on the issue.

Kofa High School staff anticipates opening Monday, August 9. 

School administration will be updating families via the Blackboard messaging system, as well as school and district social media accounts.

