Migrants crossing the border in more ways than one

More than 3,500 migrant apprehensions in the last seven days - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Activity at the U.S. - Mexico border in Yuma continues to rise despite the heat. Criminals are not only smuggling humans, they're also bringing illegal drugs into our country. Some are even flying an aircraft into Yuma to smuggle contraband.

Aside from standard apprehensions, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued over 375 immigrants since last October. That's up from 81 rescues the previous year. Agents say the increase is a mix of both more migrants crossing into the country, and more of them being overwhelmed with the long and dangerous journey.

As migrants know they will not be turned away, more of them are calling 9-1-1 when they get stranded.

Friday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif delves into the details of the rising border activity.