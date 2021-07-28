Third stray pig found in Yuma this year

News

If the pig remains unclaimed it will be turned over to the state's Department of Agriculture

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another day, another stray pig found on the loose.

The Livestock Unit assisted Wednesday with a report of a loose pig in the area of Magnolia Avenue and 6th Place. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), it was the Yuma Police Department Animal Control officers that were the ones who rescued the wandering pig.

If it is not claimed seven days from July 28, it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

In the meantime, it will remain with YCSO's Livestock Unit. Anyone trying to claim the pig can contact YCSO at 928-783-4427.

This is the third stray pig reported throughout 2021.