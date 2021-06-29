YCSO seeks owner of stray pig

News

The pig will stay with YCSO for a week before being turned over to the state if unclaimed

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (CBS13) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a stray pig that was found near the 8500 block of Mojave Lane in Yuma Sunday.

Deputies received the call around 10 a.m. and found the possible York Cross in good health. The pig will remain with the Sheriff's Office Livestock Unit.

However, if the pig remains unclaimed seven days from June 29, 2021, it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture.