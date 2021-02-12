YCSO looking for owner of missing pig

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is searching for the owner of a pig that was found on Monday.

YCSO said the Yuma Police Department Animal Control Unit received reports of a stray pig in the 6100 block of E. 43rd Lane. The pig was to the Humane Society of Yuma and was even posted on social media to be claimed, but sadly the owner has not been found.

On Thursday, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit was notified that the stray pig remains supervised.

YCSO says the pig has a potbelly pig, is grey and white in color, and weighs around 100 pounds.

If the owner is not found, it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture within a week.