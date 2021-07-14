The Better Business Bureau calls on the public to invest in our future

News

The BBB has joined NexGen Yuma in their efforts to collect school supplies for students in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Your go-to, for anything consumer the Better Business Bureau is teaming up with NexGen Yuma. NexGen is hosting a series of events to raise funds and collect school supplies for local students.

This is all part of the United Ways Drive for School Supplies which is held each year to help families in need. On July 22, two popular eateries will be hosting events to help with the drive.

Lute's Casino in Yuma's Historic District will donate sales from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for patrons who inform their server that they're there for NexGen. In East County, Wheezy's Grill and Sportsbar will be collecting items such as backpacks, paper, hand sanitizer, and frankly, anything else a child would need.