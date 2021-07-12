Career expert says to refresh your digital skills

News

Lea Soto-Graham with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma says as software evolves so should we

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Being computer literate is a fact of life in the modern age. Companies the world over rely on networks to manage their companies.

Presentations are digital and can be delivered in a fraction of a second. They're nothing more than tools, used to improve productivity and efficiency.

And with any tool, the right training is needed to make sure it's used properly. Lea Soto-Graham with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma says that in order to evolve with the demands of the modern workforce, everyone has to refresh their digital knowledge.

Soto-Graham says that programs like Microsoft Office are used on a daily basis from created simple word documents to creating complex spreadsheets. But, she says that anyone can be trained to master these programs.

The Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona offers users both in-person and online workshops and covers a variety of programs. Soto-Graham adds, that these programs are open to those looking for work or even those looking to advance in their current field.