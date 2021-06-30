Bill Cosby to be freed from prison

News

Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturns legendary comic's sexual assault conviction

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Legendary comedian Bill Cosby is set to be freed from prison three-years after a jury found him guilty on three counts of sexual assault.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, on Wednesday, overturned Cosby's conviction, saying a previous prosecutor's decision not to charge him, allowed Cosby to speak freely during civil lawsuit proceedings. The statements made during those hearings were used against him in a subsequent criminal trial.

In overturning the conviction the high court issued this statement:

"When an unconditional charging decision is made publicly and with the intent to induce action and reliance by the defendant, and when the defendant does so to his detriment (and in some instances upon the advice of counsel), denying the defendant the benefit of that decision is an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was foregone for more than a decade," according to the high court opinion. For these reasons, Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged." -Statement from Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Cosby ruling

As many as 60 women accused Cosby of sexual assault in cases that dated back decades. A jury ultimately found him guilty of 3 counts. His case played a considerable role in the advancement of the #MeToo movement.

