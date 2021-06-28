A local business holds pride event in South County

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Organizers of the Pride celebration at the 85350 Bar and Pizzaria in Somerton say they saw a lack of events and decided to act. Leslie Cuevas, one of the organizers for the event says that they wanted to end the month strong.

Local vendors were given the opportunity to set up and show attendees what they had to offer. The entertainment kicked off with a pride parade.

The event featured artists from both Yuma and Phoenix. Gates opened at 5 p.m. and went on until 10 p.m. for families and midnight for those over the age of 21.