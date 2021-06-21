PFLAG to celebrate Pride Month in Somerton

News

PFLAG says it's still in need of participants

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) in Yuma has its Pride Ride parade this Saturday, June 26, starting at 4:30 p.m.

PFLAG says it's still in need of participants to join the car parade. Click here to register. The deadline to apply is Thursday, June 24.

You must provide your own vehicle and pride decorations. No profanity is allowed. Everyone participating must remain in their vehicle at all times.

Pride Month is celebrated in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. To learn more about Pride Month, click here.