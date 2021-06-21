YCSO investigates home invasion robbery in Foothills

News

Deputies say robbers broke into home in the early morning hours

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating a home invasion robbery in the Foothills.

YCSO says it happened just after six Friday morning at a home in the 13000 block of 41st Lane. Deputies say the suspects entered the house, displayed weapons, and demanded some of the victim's property. They say the suspects left once they had what they wanted. No one got hurt during the robbery.

YCSO isn't releasing any further details on the case at this time, but deputies do ask anyone with information to call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit a tip on the YCSO website.