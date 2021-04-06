Recall effort targets Gadsden school board members

News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A San Luis resident and community activist is pushing for the removal of three Gadsden Elementary School District board members, saying the area deserves a "respectable" school district.

Gary Snyder is circulating recall petitions targeting Guillermina Fuentes, Gloria Torres, and Rosa Varela. A grand jury in December indicted Fuentes on ballot harvesting charges. Snyder says that's just one part of his motivation.

"I think as a school board member you have to recuse yourself so the school board itself doesn't lose their respect and credibility." he said.

Although, Gadsden Elementary School District's interim superintendent, Lizette Esparza, tells News 11 no one on its board has been found guilty of anything.

Snyder says he's targeting San Luis city council woman Gloria Torres, and board member Rosa Varela because of their political ties to Fuentes.

Snyder has until July 12 to collect the 1,237 signatures needed to recall all three women. If the petition drive is successful, the women will have the option to resign or to be placed on the ballot as someone who was recalled.

