Local manufacturing company donates thousands of innovative masks

Former YPG commander serves this community in civilian life with new technology - News 11's Crystal Jimenez report

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Proving Ground's former commander has a new mission: helping his community survive the pandemic.

Colonel Ross Poppenberger left YPG in July of last year. Now he owns Piana Nonwovens (PNW), a manufacturing company based in San Luis. When coronavirus arrived in the Desert Southwest, PNW started making masks. But the company didn't sell them, it gave them away for free.

PNW recently donated 1,500 to Castle Dome Middle School. It also provided 3,000 masks to Campesinos Sin Fronteras to distribute to asylum seekers along the border.

Poppenberger says the masks are something special. He says his company has created a non-woven material that uses silver chemistry to deactivate viruses, like COVID-19. PNW uses that material as an inner layer in the masks it's producing, and sharing with the community.

Monday on the Early Edition at 5, News 11's Crystal Jimenez learns more from Poppenberger about this locally-produced innovation.