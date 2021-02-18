YPD seek help identifying woman who may have witnessed Hobby Lobby fire

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police seeks the community's help in identifying a woman who may have been a witness to the fire at Hobby Lobby.

Las Thursday, firefighters discovered two fires at Hobby Lobby, one inside the store and a second behind the building. Thankfully firefighters extinguished both fires quickly, limiting damage to the store.

The Yuma Police Department said if you are the person in this picture or know this person, give Detective Bonillas a call at 928-373-4784.