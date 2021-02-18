Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:52 am

YPD seek help identifying woman who may have witnessed Hobby Lobby fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police seeks the community's help in identifying a woman who may have been a witness to the fire at Hobby Lobby.

Las Thursday, firefighters discovered two fires at Hobby Lobby, one inside the store and a second behind the building. Thankfully firefighters extinguished both fires quickly, limiting damage to the store.

RELATED STORY: YPD: Reward offered for Hobby Lobby arson suspect

The Yuma Police Department said if you are the person in this picture or know this person, give Detective Bonillas a call at 928-373-4784.

Crime / Top Stories / Yuma County

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content