YPD seek help identifying woman who may have witnessed Hobby Lobby fire
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police seeks the community's help in identifying a woman who may have been a witness to the fire at Hobby Lobby.
Las Thursday, firefighters discovered two fires at Hobby Lobby, one inside the store and a second behind the building. Thankfully firefighters extinguished both fires quickly, limiting damage to the store.
RELATED STORY: YPD: Reward offered for Hobby Lobby arson suspect
The Yuma Police Department said if you are the person in this picture or know this person, give Detective Bonillas a call at 928-373-4784.
Comments