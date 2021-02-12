YPD: Reward offered for Hobby Lobby arson suspect

Top Stories

Police offer a $1,000 reward if you have any information on the suspect

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An arson investigation is underway after police responded to a fire at Hobby Lobby on Thursday.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said it received reports of a fire around 6:30 p.m. at Hobby Lobby.

Firefighters discovered two fires at the scene, one inside the store and a second one behind the building. Thankfully firefighters extinguished both fires quickly, limiting damage to the store.

No other buildings were damaged.

Police said investigations revealed the fire appeared to be intentional.

The suspect remains on the loose. Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this case, call YPD (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.