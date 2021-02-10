Arizona senator wants a highway named after Trump

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - An Arizona senator wants to know a major state highway after Donald Trump.

AzFamily reported Republican Senator Wendy Rogers filed a legislative proposal last week urging transportation officials to name State Route 260 as the "Donald J Trump Highway."

Sources say the 220-mile stretch of road runs east and west, Cottonwood to Eager, Ariz.

Trump, who was rejected by Arizona voters and impeached twice during his four years in office.

Senate Transportation Committee has been assigned the bill, but no word on the hearing just yet.

Sen. Martin Quezada, a Democrat from Phoenix, tells AzFamily, "It seems like it's a desperate attempt to really pander to a base of voters even though the state of Arizona rejected Donald Trump."