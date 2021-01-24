AZ Senator Mark Kelly working on COVID relief

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelley participated in a meeting Sunday with other Senators and White House officials to discuss COVID-19 relief.

Senator Kelly released the following statement:

“In order to tackle this crisis we’re going to need to work together, Republicans and Democrats, to find common ground. This was a productive conversation and an important one to ensure that we get relief to Arizonans who need it most and vaccinations out into our communities to beat this virus. I look forward to continue working with my Republican and Democratic colleagues, and the Biden administration, to support Arizonans through this pandemic and rebuild our economy.”