New witness in Cardwell trial takes the stand discussing shortfalls

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With Jared Cardwell's defense team clinging to the claim Celine Carreno's death could have been an accident, a biomechanical engineer is called to the stand to help clear Cardwell's name.

Jared Cardwell, the toddler's stepfather, faces murder charges in connection with Celine's death.

Dutch Johnson is a biomechanical engineer with Wiltshire Forensic Biomechanics paid by the defense team to give a testimony on shortfalls.

However, this poses significance after Dr. Evan Matshes told the courtroom Thursday, although it is rare for a child to pass away from a shortfall, it is still a possibility.

Johnson made it clear to jurors he wasn't speaking on anything specific to the death of Celine's case. Rather strictly giving a testimony on how a shortfall can lead a toddler to death.

In some instances, Johnson said a contusion on the head could be caused by simply pressing a finger down on a toddler's head. Or one shortfall at an angle in some cases can cause more than one contusion.

Celine Carreno's autopsy determined she had about 12 contusions on her head, which ultimately led to her death.

Prosecutors tried to debunk Johnson's testimony by claiming he is not an expert in the medical field. Also stating the tests conducted by biomechanic engineers don't involve real toddlers. Also, citing he was being paid for his testimony, and he doesn't have a real conclusion for Celine's case.

