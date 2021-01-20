Video Blog: The Biden Inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took the reins of the Nation Wednesday in a ceremony that featured many poignant moments, signs of patriotism, and many traditional elements - so conducted in new ways.

NBC News' cameras were there to capture it all. Here are some of those moments:

Former U.S. Presidents arrive for the inauguration ceremony:

https://youtu.be/D6jOwH5WGxc

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrive for the inauguration ceremony:

https://youtu.be/4SmkguRC60U

President Joseph R. Biden sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America

https://youtu.be/bdAsYVQheSE

Vice President Kamala Harris sworn in as Vice President of the United States of America:

https://youtu.be/oK73GEkG6iE

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem:

https://youtu.be/NUGhWtA4XVM

Pledge of Allegiance led by Captain Andrea Hall of South Fulton County, Georgia Fire & Rescue:

https://youtu.be/LLXdzDhl8cQ

Joe Biden's first speech as POTUS:

https://youtu.be/GLIKNP-qEAo

Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman presents a poem written for the inauguration: