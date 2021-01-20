Video Blog: The Biden Inauguration

Key moments from the historic day captured on video
WASHINGTON, D.C (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took the reins of the Nation Wednesday in a ceremony that featured many poignant moments, signs of patriotism, and many traditional elements - so conducted in new ways.
NBC News' cameras were there to capture it all. Here are some of those moments:
Former U.S. Presidents arrive for the inauguration ceremony:
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrive for the inauguration ceremony:
President Joseph R. Biden sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America
Vice President Kamala Harris sworn in as Vice President of the United States of America:
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem:
Pledge of Allegiance led by Captain Andrea Hall of South Fulton County, Georgia Fire & Rescue:
Joe Biden's first speech as POTUS:
Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman presents a poem written for the inauguration:
