BP: Sex offender arrested in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested an aggravated felon over the weekend.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the incident happened Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Agents assigned to the Wellton and Yuma station tracked and captured a group of seven undocumented immigrants after illegally crossing the U.S. in the desert southeast of Yuma.

As agents processed the group of individuals, they determined one of them had prior convictions for sexual assault.

The 34-year-old Mexican national also had multiple arrests and convictions for driving under the influence and driving without a valid license.

CBP says Jose Nicolas Olivares-Gonzalez served three years in prison for his charges.