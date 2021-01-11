Watch Now: Gov. Doug Ducey delivers State of the State Address

News

Arizona Governor delivers virtual address for the first time

PHOENIX, Ariz - (KYMA, KECY) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to break with tradition and deliver the annual State of the State address from his office.

The governor traditionally delivers the address from the floor of the state House of Representatives with lawmakers and dignitaries in attendance. This year, due to the second wave of coronavirus, Ducey will deliver his comments virtually.

The annual speech coincides with the opening day of the State Legislature. That practice remained in place this year.

State lawmakers are conducting business at the Capitol in spite of the outbreak. Multiple mandates are in place to protect public health. Plexiglass screens, and temperature checkpoints have been added to the building.