Trump tweets he will not attend Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20

(KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump tweets Friday morning he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, who will take charge in less than two weeks.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

On Wednesday, several protesters rioted and derailed congressional proceedings to tally elector's votes.

