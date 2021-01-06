The Yuma community answers the request of a local family

News

Local woman fighting cancer asks son to show her cars and he plans on delivering

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Olga Soto has been fighting for her life for the past six years. Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer Olga was recently taken off chemo therapy.

Her son, Petey Soto asked his mother if there was anything she wanted and she simply told her son that she wanted to see cars. So, Petey reached out to the president of the Dezert Syndicate Car Club, Joe Teposte and asked for help.

The two began to organize a parade to fulfil her request and to show Olga that she had the community's support. On Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 5 p.m. drivers will gather at Winsor Rotary Park on 20th Street and 34th Drive.

"I mean it was simple, Olga's son Petey asked his mom what she wanted and one of the things she told him was that she wanted to see cars. So then, Petey reached out to me and I proceeded to reach out to the rest of the community and hopefully we can give Olga a good show." said by Joe Teposte president of Dezert Syndicate Car Club.