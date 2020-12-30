Gov. Doug Ducey issues executive order to speed up COVID-19 vaccine

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order on Wednesday to speed up access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement, Gov. Ducey says, "Across the country, news of delays in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine are being reported. While Arizona has avoided many of these issues, any delay in shots being given to Arizonans is unacceptable. The development of the vaccine was called Operation Warp Speed, and the distribution of the vaccine should follow that same sense of urgency."

Gov. Ducey directs the Department of Health Services to increase access and ensure rapid distribution with the executive order.

Ducey adds, "Any delay in the vaccine getting to Arizonans, any dose that sits in a freezer rather than reaching the arm of a health care worker or long-term care resident, carries too great a cost. This is a health emergency, and we need all government levels and our health system to operate as such. Vaccines don’t do any good sitting in a freezer.”

Gov. Ducey says the state will also be reporting daily county by county vaccine data to provide full public transparency on the COVID vaccine.