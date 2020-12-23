Special ‘thank you’ for truck drivers

News

Yuma's The Rock Church holds its annual appreciation event

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Rock Church is located just west of Avenue 3E which is a major conduit of the area's daily commerce. Each, day thousand of truck drivers join the millions on the road.

According to the American Trucking Association, there are currently 3.5 million truck drivers on America's roadways on any given day. But, it's Christmas Day that the church is worried about.

So, volunteers are gathering to stuff bags with treats and small gifts for those drivers who will be absent Christmas morning. On Thursday, December 24, 2020, they will visit the Love's gas station on Avenue 3E and Gila Ridge Road and hand the bags out.

"We thought what a great thing it would be for people to gather and for the body to give gifts and things that were meaningful and important. So, those who can't be with their families, who can't be with their loved ones at least will have some small expression and gesture that some body notices, some body is aware of what they're doing and they want to make an impact." said by Pastor Paul Mondragon of The Rock Church.

If anyone is interested in donating gift cards, treats or clothing you can visit the church between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. from now on until Christmas Eve.