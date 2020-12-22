Mexicali officials to close casinos today

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mayor of Mexicali Marina Del Pilar Ávila said as of Tuesday, casinos would close down.

In addition to the casinos' closure, the mayor said officials would place restrictions in the colonies where more COVID-19 cases were.

The decision comes after Televisa Mexicali reported that Marina Del Pilar Ávila's last day as mayor in the city was Monday.

Sources say Marina del Pilar Ávila's prior departure resulted in her intentions to seek Baja California's governorship. Lupita Mora will become the new Mexicali Mayor.