Valley Family Continues Light Show Tradition To Brighten Holiday Season

News

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - When the sun sets on Stampede Avenue in Heber, the lights that adorn the home of the Gerardo family know it’s time to shine.

“I ran into people that talk about a house in Heber," says the oldest of the Gerardo kids, Mariah Gerardo. "I tell them that’s my house!”

Over 24,000 lights perform every single night, all in perfect unison to the tune of holiday classics.

"They always come before thanksgiving," said Hector Gerardo, the mastermind behind the spectacular light display. "They pass by and people come by and tell me you know what I am a fan of your lights and when are they going to be ready?"

And in the 5 years that the family has brightened up their neighborhood with their light display, they keep getting better and bigger. This year, the family was tasked with making it special, as many families consider it the perfect socially distanced holiday activity as you don’t have to leave your car.

“You just need to have a radio station on you or your car or your phone," said Mariah. "Then tune in to 96.5.”

Residents from all across the valley comes down to the Heber neighborhood to find a sliver of hope during the holidays.

Maritza Nunez family came all the way from Brawley after hearing of the light display on social media.

“I’m working from home, the girls are doing distance learning we don’t really leave our house too often," said Nunez. "We are very grateful that people in the community are throwing a little cheer like this, the holiday has been a little somber, and bringing the kids out here is a very nice treat."

The Gerardo's begin working on the light display since Thanksgiving, the entire process takes them over 2-weeks to complete.

“We love when we see happy kids and they love to come every day," said Hector. "The best part is when families pass by with their kids and they’re dancing right here, that’s when we say it was worth it to do it.”

The dancing kids, the bright faces lit by twinkling lights; it may all be the best part but for the Gerardo's it's all about making this a family affair.

As soon as the holidays are over the Gerardo's say they are hitting the drawing board to make next year better than this year's.

If you want to catch a light show at their Heber home, you must be quick, the shows run every night until 10:30 p.m.