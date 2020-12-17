Sanitation Campaign Kick Starts In Mexicali for Hospitals

News

MEXICALI, B.C., Mex. (KYMA/KECY) - Private companies who offer sanitation services in Mexicali banned together to extend a helping hand by offering free disinfecting services to hospitals and police departments.

For the next two weeks, Quersa, Deinfx y Clinsol, the companies based in the Mexican border town of Mexicali, will be conducting the generous sanitation campaign.

Health centers, fire departments, and hundreds of police cruisers, fire trucks, and ambulances will be disinfected.

The campaign kicked off with the disinfecting of the heath center in the Pro-Hogar neighborhood. For these business owners, it gives them a sense of peace of mind that they hope they can share with others.