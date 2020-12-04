El Centro Sector seized nearly half a million dollars in drugs from an ultralight aircraft smuggling attempt

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents seized cocaine and methamphetamine from an ultralight aircraft smuggling attempt in Calexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the incident happened Thursday around 8 p.m.

Agents working said they heard a loud noise coming from the sky and realized it was an ultralight aircraft (ULA) illegally entering the United States.

They called the Calexico's Station's Remote Video Surveillance System operators to confirm a ULA came in from Mexico.

Operators confirmed the ULA coming down to a low altitude near Barbara Worth and Heber Roads before returning to Mexico.

Agents said they found three large bundles on the ground wrapped in clear wrap and duct tape.

After transporting the bundles to the station, agents found 120 small individuals wrapped packages containing white crystal-like substance and five large bricks containing white powder.

The small packages tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing 151.55 pounds with a value of $340,988.

The bricks tested positive for cocaine weighing 12.35 pounds with a value of $148,200.

CBP said no suspects were near the location where the bundles were dropped.