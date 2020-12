News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two people of interest in a theft investigation.

Police say both individuals went shopping and spent thousands of dollars on credit cards that didn't belong to them.

If you have any information on the identity of these two, please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.