K9 recovering from being shot by suspect in Phoenix

News

Police say the K-9 is being credited with saving the lives of the officers

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Phoenix police say "Dennis," a K-9 saved the life of police officers while searching for a homicide suspect early Thursday morning.

AzFamily reports it all started when officers responded to the area of 19th and Dunlap avenues for a report of shots fired.

At the scene, police found a man who was dead.

Sources say officers were directed to a nearby apartment complex searching for the suspect.

However, Dennis was the first to enter the suspect's apartment and was shot by him.

Officers then retreated from the apartment and that's when the a man, in his 40's, came out of the place armed.

AzFamily say five officers then fired their weapons.

The suspect was pronounced at the scene.

Dennis, the six-year-old Belgian Malinois, was taken to an area animal hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The article says Dennis is being credited with saving the lives of the officers after responding to the suspect's apartment.